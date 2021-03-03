It's been more than a month since the New York Rangers announced Tony DeAngelo had played his last game for the team, and with no trade appearing imminent, TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli said on Insider Trading Tuesday the defenceman is looking to get back on the ice.

"Tony DeAngelo has expressed interest in a loan to the American Hockey League," Seravalli said. "That’s what he let the Rangers know, that he’d like to get playing again. He’s been skating for the last month to this point on his own.

"He’s willing to accept a loan to any AHL franchise, and I believe the Rangers are interested in facilitating that, but it would take someone else stepping up to do so because the Rangers have let him know he’s not welcome in Hartford. The ties have been cut with the entire Rangers organization to this point."

The 25-year-old went unclaimed after being waived on Jan. 31 following a reported physical altercation with goaltender Alexander Georgiev after an overtime loss.

Rangers’ general manager Jeff Gorton, who declined to give specifics, said at the time the incident was a final straw for DeAngelo. The blueliner was a healthy scratch for the second and third games of the season following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in their 4-0 season-opening loss to the New York Islanders, something that player "wasn't able to move on from."

“I had spoke to him at that time and said: ‘Listen, if there’s any more issues here, the time is going to come where we’re going to put you on waivers and move on. No more issues. If your name is in anything at all that we have to hear, we’re going to move on,’" Gorton recalled on Feb. 1. “I made that statement to him, something happened and I pretty much have to stay true to my word here and the organization’s word that it was time to move on."

DeAngelo has one assist and is minus-6 in six games this season while averaging 18:29 of ice time. He recorded a career-high 15 goals and 53 points in 68 games on Broadway last season.

Listed at No. 3 on the TSN Trade Bait Board, DeAngelo signed a two-year, $9.6 million contract in October and carries a $4.8 million cap hit.