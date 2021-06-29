No. 1-ranked Ash Barty overcame a wobbly stretch to reach the second round at Wimbledon.

Playing on grass for the first time in two years, Barty defeated Carla Suárez Navarro 6-1, 6-7 (1), 6-1.

Barty let the second set get away when she was two points from victory but regained command by winning the first 13 points and five games of the third set. The Australian hit 13 aces and converted all five of her break-point chances.

Suárez Navarro was appearing in only her second tournament since announcing her recovery from Hodgkin lymphoma.