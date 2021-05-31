The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday that they have signed American QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

The 32-year-old most recently played for the Aviators of The Spring League in 2020. In three games, he threw for nearly 700 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2019, he led the CFL in touchdown passes with 26 in 13 starts, while completing 335 passes for 4,024 yards, with both marks being third best in the league. He joined Toronto in 2017 and helped the organization win its 17th Grey Cup that same year.

“I am very excited at the prospect of the CFL being back this year and I cannot wait to continue to pursue my passion in one of the greatest cities in the world,” said Bethel-Thompson. “I look forward to playing my role as quarterback by making each and every teammate around me better.”

Prior to his time in the CFL, Bethel-Thompson had nine NFL stints with five different teams between 2011 and 2016, suiting up for San Francisco (three times), Miami (twice), Minnesota (twice), New England and Philadelphia.

He also played with the San Jose SaberCats of the Arena Football League, the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League and was on the practice roster of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before his move to the Argos.

“McLeod brings veteran and locker room leadership to our ball club, as well as the ability to play quarterback at a high level,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “ He makes us a better football team and I am excited for him to rejoin the team this year.”