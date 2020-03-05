TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian fullback Declan Cross to a contract extension through 2023.

The 26-year-old has played four seasons in Toronto since being drafted out of McMaster University in 2016.

"This is where I want to be, this is home," Cross said in a statement. "Toronto has provided so many people with tremendous opportunities on and off the field, myself included. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent this city and I appreciate the responsibility that comes with it."

The five-foot-11, 218-pound native of Oakville, Ont., native has caught 77 passes for 682 yards and seven touchdowns in 66 games for the Argos.

Cross caught a pair of two-point converts in the Argonauts' 27-24 win over Calgary in the 2017 Grey Cup.

"The only thing bigger than Declan's hair is his heart," Argonauts general manager Michael (Pinball) Clemons said of Cross, who is known for his considerable mane. "He is everything we want a Toronto Argonaut player to be. He is talented, a leader, a community builder, a fan favourite and one of the nicest human beings you will ever meet."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.