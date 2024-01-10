Toronto battles Minnesota, Montreal takes on New York in PWHL action on TSN

Coming off their first win of the season, Toronto will visit the last undefeated PWHL team in Minnesota, while Montreal heads to the Big Apple to take on PWHL New York LIVE Wednesday on TSN.

PWHL Montreal @ PWHL New York – 7pm ET/4pm PT – TSN+

Goaltender Anne-Renee Desbiens made 19 of 21 saves for PWHL Montreal as they fell 3-0 to PWHL Minnesota in their last contest.

Erin Ambrose was one of four Montreal players to register three shots on goal in the loss, but no one was able to get a puck past Minnesota goaltender Maddie Rooney, who turned away 24 shots to earn the shutout.

Montreal is 1-1 on the season after capturing their opening game 3-2 in overtime on the road against PWHL Ottawa.

The professional women's hockey attendance record has fallen in both PWHL Montreal games this season.

Nous avons eu la chance de jouer dans les deux matchs qui ont battu des records. C'est incroyable! Merci à tous les fans!



We have had the chance to play in both record breaking games. This is incredible! Thank to all the fans! https://t.co/LXdxqe94jJ — PWHL Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) January 6, 2024

PWHL New York will host Montreal after dropping their last game to PWHL Toronto 3-2.

Abby Roque and Alex Carpenter found the net for New York against Toronto, as their record fell to 1-1 on the season.

Chloe Aurard assisted on Roque’s goal and leads the league with three helpers on the season.

Abigail Levy made 34 saves for PWHL New York in the loss.

This is the first meeting between PWHL Montreal and PWHL New York.

PWHL Toronto @ PWHL Minnesota – 8pm ET/5pm PT – TSN4/5

Natalie Spooner scored the first goal in PWHL Toronto history and goaltender Kristen Campbell stopped 29 of 31 shots as they earned their first win of the season, 3-2 over PWHL New York in their last outing.

Emma Maltais scored the winner shorthanded, as Toronto avenged the 4-0 loss they suffered at the hands of New York on home ice, in the first game in league history.

Forward Alexa Vasko also found the net for PWHL Toronto in the victory.

PWHL Minnesota enters after making history twice in their home-opening win over PWHL Montreal on Jan 6.

With 13,316 fans in attendance at Xcel Energy Center, Minnesota set the record for the largest crowd ever to attend a professional women's hockey game, breaking the 8,318 mark that PWHL Ottawa had at The Arena at TD Place for their opener on Jan 2.

On the ice, Grace Zumwinkle scored the first hat trick in league history to lead Minnesota to a 3-0 victory.

Zumwinkle was named First Star of the week by the PWHL; she also scored in Minnesota’s 3-2 win over Boston and leads the league with four goals.

Maddie Rooney made 24 saves to earn the shutout in the victory over Montreal.

This is the first meeting between PWHL Toronto and PWHL Minnesota.