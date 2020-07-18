Ryu on playing in MiLB park: 'We'll just have to adapt'

Shapiro on federal government's denial: Decision is disappointing but one we respect

Toronto Blue Jays ace Hyun Jin-Ryu said it won't be the same environment playing in a minor league ballpark and the team will have to just adapt.

Asked Hyun-Jin Ryu if he views it as a competitive disadvantage to play in MiLB park:



“Honestly, I wouldn’t say it’s the same type of environment if we do end up playing in a minor league stadium," Ryu told TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell. "Depending on how it goes, we’ll just have to adapt.”

It was announced Saturday the Blue Jays won't be able to play in Toronto this season.

Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro said the team is working through the process of using Sahlen Field in Buffalo, which is the favourite for the Jays home stadium this season at the moment.