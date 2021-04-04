The Toronto Blue Jays have selected left handed pitcher Tommy Milone to the roster and he will be active for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees.

Joel Payamps has been optioned to the club’s alternate training site and placed on the taxi squad.

The team announced that in order to make room for Milone on the 40-man roster, Kirby Yates (right elbow surgery) has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Milone, 34, went 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in three Spring Training games.

He held a 6.69 ERA while splitting nine starts between the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves last season.

