BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles has been reinstated from the 45-day injured list and was active for Friday's home game against the New York Mets.

Giles has been on the injured list since suffering a right forearm strain on the opening weekend of the 60-game season in late July.

Giles was 23-of-24 in save situations last year with a 1.87 earned-run average.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays selected the contract of catching prospect Alejandro Kirk to the active roster.

Kirk, 21, has not played above Class A for the Blue Jays organization since being signed as an international free agent out of Mexico in 2016.

The Blue Jays also made a pitching change, calling up right-hander Jacob Waguespack from the club's alternate training site. Righty Sean Reid-Foley heads to the site in Rochester, N.Y., to make room for Waguespack.

Catcher Caleb Joseph and outfielder Billy McKinney have been designated for assignment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.