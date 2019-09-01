The Toronto Blue Jays have activated relief pitcher Ryan Tepera from the 60-day injured list, and designated relief pitcher Neil Ramirez for assignment.

Tepera has been out since May after undergoing surgery on his elbow.

Tepera has appeared in 12 games for the Blue Jays this season, pitching in 11 innings with a 6.55 earned run average.

In five years with the Jays, Tepera has pitched in 204.2 innings with a 3.65 ERA.