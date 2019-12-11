After weeks of talk, the Toronto Blue Jays have finally made an addition in the free agent market.

According to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell, the Jays have agreed to terms with veteran starting pitcher Tanner Roark on a two-year, $24 million deal.

Can confirm #BlueJays have come to terms with right-hander Tanner Roark, per source.@ShiDavidi and @bnicholsonsmith had the news first. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) December 11, 2019

Roark has a 3.71 career ERA but hasn’t been under 4.34 since posting a 2.83 ERA in 2016 with Nationals.

He gets 2 years, $24 million, per @JonHeyman.

Not a whole lot of upside but he’s a quality major-league starter who has made 30-plus starts each of last 4 years.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) December 11, 2019

Mitchell adds he needs to pass a physical before the signing becomes official.

Roark spent last season split between the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics, pitching to a 4.35 ERA with a 10-10 record in 31 starts spread out across 165.1 innings. The 33-year-old right-hander was dealt from the Reds to the A's on trade deadline day in exchange for pitcher Tanner Rainey. Prior to his time in Cincinnati, Roark spent six seasons in Washington with the Nationals.

Roark's best season came in 2016 where he finished 10th in Cy Young voting, going 16-10 with a 2.83 ERA in 210.0 innings.

Durability is one of Roark's best qualities as the Wilmington, IL., native has made at least 30 starts in each of the past four seasons. He has a 3.71 ERA and a record of 74-64 over the course of his seven-year career.

Roark was selected in the 25th round by the Texas Rangers in 2008 and made his big league debut in August of 2013.