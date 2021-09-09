With a 9-1 record in their past 10 games, the Toronto Blue Jays have closed the gap on an American League wild-card spot and can pull within a half-game with a win on Thursday.

The Blue Jays are looking to complete a four-game sweep over the Yankees in the Bronx, having outscored New York 19-4 in three games.

“The whole is team is doing a great job, pitching, defence and our lineup has been outstanding,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said after Wednesday's 6-3 win. “Our lineup is hot.”

Toronto enters Thursday's game sitting a game and a half back of the Yankees for the second wild-card spot and just two games behind the Boston Red Sox for the top wild-card spot.

While the Blue Jays are surging, the Yankees have won just two of their past 10 games and are in the midst of a five-game skid.

“We know we have the guys capable but we got to get it done,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday. “It’s a little bit of a broken record this week, I understand that, but this is the group that we absolutely believe in and we got to get thing turned around and (I) believe we will, but it’s certainly been a frustrating several days for us on the offensive side.”

Following Thursday's game, the Blue Jays will head to Baltimore for a four-game set against the Orioles, who sit last the American League with a 45-93 record.