Four members of the Toronto Blue Jays - catcher Alejandro Kirk, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette and centre fielder George Springer - are leading their respective positions in MLB All-Star Game voting.

Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts leading the way in their respective leagues as first @MLB All-Star voting results are announced: pic.twitter.com/28WI6pPwOT — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 21, 2022

Kirk, 23, is the biggest surprise after hitting a red-hot .307 with six home runs and 22 RBIs over 58 games this season, his third in the MLB.

Guerrero Jr., 23, seems to be in a position to start a second consecutive All-Star Game after hitting .265 with 17 homers and 41 RBIs over 66 games so far this season.

Bichette, 24, made the All-Star team in 2021 as well and is hitting .259 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs over 66 games in 2022 after a very slow start to the campaign.

Springer, a 32-year-old who has played in three All-Star Games, has stayed healthy this season, recording a .263 average with 13 homers and 34 RBIs over 62 games.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts led their respective leagues in voting.

Voting for the starters end on June 30. The All-Star Game goes July 19 at Dodger Stadium.