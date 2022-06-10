The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez on the 15-day injured list on Friday with a right ankle sprain.

The Jays also recalled right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley from Triple-A Buffalo and he will be available for Toronto's weekend series against the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old Vasquez has pitched 6.2 innings over nine relief appearances this season, recording an 8.10 ERA.

Beasley, 26, has a 9.00 ERA over three innings of action.