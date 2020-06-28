The Toronto Blue Jays have announced 58 names as part of their Club Player Pool for the 2020 season.

According to MLB's Operating Manual, all players on a 40-man roster “that the Club anticipates participating” during the season will be part of the player pool, while the rest will be made up of non-40-man roster players under contract.

Toronto's roster includes, 33 pitchers, five catchers, 12 infielders and eight outfielders.

Prospects Nate Pearson, Anthony Kay, Jordan Groshans, Alek Manoah and Simeon Woods Richardson are all part of the roster.

No team will be allowed to exceed the limit of 60 players in its player pool at any time during Spring Training 2.0 or the regular season.

While 30 players will make up the initial Opening Day roster for each team, the other 28 will remain at an alternate training site.

It's still unknown where the Jays will be playing home games this season, reports indicate that the team is awaiting word on travel plans