The Toronto Blue Jays are still in limbo about their locale for spring training as baseball attempts to begin its 2020 regular season.

"Hearing Blue Jays are making some travel plans but not all players have been told to go to Toronto yet. A couple of them are speculating they're still waiting on federal approval," tweeted TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

It was announced last week that training would begin on July 1 but due to a worsening COVID-19 situation in Florida and Arizona -- two states where every Major League team has spring facilities -- the Blue Jays are one of several teams looking to hold workouts at their home park as opposed to their usual complex in Dunedin.

The Canadian Government has not publicly said whether or not the Jays will be allowed to circumvent the mandatory two-week quarantine for those entering the country and hold workouts and/or games in Toronto next month.

MLB Opening Day was originally supposed to take place on March 26 before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the start of the season indefinitely.