The Toronto Blue Jays assigned 25 players to the Minor League working group in Spring Training Thursday, including prospects Alek Manoah, Simeon Woods Richardson, Austin Martin, and Jordan Groshans.

Reliever Jacob Waguespack, who made 11 appearances for the Blue Jays last season, was also assigned to the Minor League group. As was 21-year-old reliever Elvis Luciano, who appeared in 25 games for the Blue Jays two seasons ago after the club selected him in the Rule 5 Draft.

