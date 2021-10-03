TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays did their part.

But their dramatic push for the playoffs fell just short, after Boston rallied to beat Washington on Sunday.

The Blue Jays routed the Baltimore Orioles 12-4 to sweep their regular-season ending series, pushing them to the brink of a berth in an American League wild-card tiebreaker game.

When the Blue Jays left the field with their 91st win and the 29,942 frenzied fans at the Rogers Centre behind, the possibility of extending the season by at least one more game was unresolved.

The Blue Jays (91-71) needed a win and a loss from either the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees to make it to a tiebreaker game for one of the two wild-card slots.

The Yankees (92-70) won their outing 1-0 at home in the bottom of the ninth against the Tampa Bay Rays. But the Red Sox (91-70) hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to take a 7-5 lead in Washington.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.