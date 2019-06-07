Toronto Blue Jays prospect Bo Bichette is close to game action as he continues to recover from a fractured left hand according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Jordan Groshans’ left foot injury is going to keep him sidelined for an extended period, still.#BlueJays 2018 1st-rounder is rocking a .337/.427/.482 Low-A slash line in 23 games but hasn’t played since May 13.



On a brighter note, Bo Bichette (hand) close to game action. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 7, 2019

Bo Bichette had three at-bats in extended spring training on Tuesday according to Mitchell and reported no issues.

"I was told last week he’d start 'showing up in box scores' in early to mid June so it looks like that timeline is close." Mitchell wrote on Twitter earlier in the week.

Bo Bichette DH’d and had three at-bats in extended spring on Tuesday. Reported no issues. He’s progressing.

I was told last week he’d start “showing up in box scores” in early to mid June so it looks like that timeline is close.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 4, 2019

Bichette was hit on the hand by Syracuse Chiefs pitcher Hector Santiago in late April and left the game after trainers came out to check on him.

Bichette is batting .250 with one home run and eight RBIs in 14 games for Buffalo this season. The Blue Jays selected Bichette in the second round of the 2016 draft.

Meanwhile, prospect Jordan Groshans' left foot injury is going to keep him sidelined for an extended period of time, Mitchell reports.

Last year's first-round pick is slashing .337/.427/.482 in 23 games this season for Low-A Lansing. He has not played since May 13.

The Jays will open a three-game set at home Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.