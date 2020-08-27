More Major League Baseball games are being postponed on Thursday in a second straight day of protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism spurred on by Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, by the Kenosha, Wisc. police department.

It was announced Thursday evening that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will not play their series-finale scheduled for Thursday night in Buffalo.

Earlier on Thursday, Jays general manager Ross Atkins said that discussions were ongoing between his club and the Red Sox regarding whether or not to play their scheduled Thursday night's matchup.

Manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Blue Jays players had originally decided to play but once they heard Jackie Bradley Jr. -- a Black outfielder for the Red Sox -- and Boston was debating sitting out, they fully supported that idea, tweets TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Here is the full statement released by the Jays:

“The continued police brutality and social inequity demand immediate attention and focus from all of us – not only Black Americans and Canadians. We fully respect the decision of our players to bring further awareness to the systemic racism that contributes to police violence against Black, Indigenous, and people of colour in our communities. We look forward to getting back on the field, and using our strongest platform, our game, to amplify our message demanding meaningful change.”

But Toronto-Boston isn't the only MLB game being called off.

The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies as well as the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics have all elected not to play their games Thursday night.

Four games were postponed on Wednesday.

The MLB is one of a number of leagues in which games will not be played out of protest. The NBA and WNBA games scheduled for Thursday have already been postponed, while NHL playoff games have also been postponed through Friday.