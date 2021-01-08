59m ago
Blue Jays bring back Cole on minors deal
The Toronto Blue Jays are bringing back reliever A.J. Cole on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training, the team announced Friday night.
TSN.ca Staff
OFFICIAL: We've signed RHP A.J. Cole to a Minor League deal with an invite to #SpringTraining. Cole went 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA in 2020.— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 9, 2021
Cole was non-tendered by the team earlier in the off-season. USA Today's Nightengale reports Cole will receive $1 million if he makes the big club out of spring training with an additional $200,000 in incentives.
The Toronto #BlueJays, who non-tendered reliever A.J. Cole last month, bring back by signing him to minor-league deal worth $1 million if he makes their major-league team with $200,00 in incentives.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 9, 2021
The 29-year-old appeared in 24 games last season for Toronto and pitched to a 3.09 ERA over 23.1 innings.
Cole has also spent time with the Washington Nationals, New York Yankees and Cleveland.