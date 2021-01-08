The Toronto Blue Jays are bringing back reliever A.J. Cole on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training, the team announced Friday night.

Cole was non-tendered by the team earlier in the off-season. USA Today's Nightengale reports Cole will receive $1 million if he makes the big club out of spring training with an additional $200,000 in incentives.

The 29-year-old appeared in 24 games last season for Toronto and pitched to a 3.09 ERA over 23.1 innings.

Cole has also spent time with the Washington Nationals, New York Yankees and Cleveland.