TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have signed infielder Richard Ureña, outfielder Forrest Wall and infielder Tyler White to minor-league contracts with an invitation to Major League spring training.

The 24-year-old Ureña returns to the Blue Jays after spending the 2020 season with Baltimore.

The Dominican switch-hitter batted .243 in 30 games for Toronto in 2019. He originally signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year-old in 2012 and holds a career .253 batting average over 91 Major League games.

Wall, 25, batted .304 in 14 spring training games for the Blue Jays last season and was invited to Summer Camp at Rogers Centre before spending the regular season at the club’s alternate training site in Rochester, N.Y.

The 30-year-old White played nine games for the SK Wyverns of the Korean Baseball Organization in 2020, posting a triple, a home run, and four runs batted in.

The first baseman split 83 contests between Houston and the Los Angeles Dodgers during his 2019 campaign while also playing 70 games of Triple-A ball. He has a .236 batting average with 26 homers and 103 runs batted in over 256 Major League games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.