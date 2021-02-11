David Phelps is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays.

TSN's Scott Mitchell confirms Mark Feinsand's report the team has signed the veteran reliever to a major-league deal.

As @Feinsand reports, #BlueJays have signed right-handed reliever David Phelps to a big-league deal, per source.

They’ll be making another roster move this afternoon. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 11, 2021

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is for one year and $1.75 million.

Right-hander David Phelps has signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. He can earn another $750,000 in performance bonuses. @Feinsand had the signing first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 11, 2021

The 34-year-old Phelps made 19 appearances for the Jays in 2019.

A native of St. Louis, Phelps split last season between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies. In 22 combined appearances, Phelps was 2-4 with an earned run average of 6.53 and a 1.161 WHIP over 20.2 innings pitched.

Phelps spent the first three seasons of his big league career with the New York Yankees where he became a key cog in their bullpen and spot starter.

He has also spent time with the Miami Marlins, Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs.

Phelps is heading into his ninth major league season.

The signing of Phelps marks the latest in a flurry of moves by the team in the last 24 hours. Earlier, the Jays claimed pitcher Joel Payamps off waivers from the Boston Red Sox and designated pitcher Shun Yamaguchi for assignment.

A further roster move from the team is expected with the arrival of Phelps.