The Toronto Blue Jays have called up right-handed pitcher Justin Shafer from their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. Left-handed pitcher Zac Rosscup has been designated for assignment to make room on the roster.

In 15 relief appearances with Buffalo, Shafer has posted an 0-2 record with a 0.96 ERA. The Lake Wales, Fla., native, made his MLB debut last season with the Blue Jays recording a 3.24 ERA in six games.

The 26-year-old was originally selected by the Blue Jays in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Rosscup appeared in two games for the Blue Jays, and recorded a 27.00 ERA in 1.0 innings pitched.