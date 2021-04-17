Matheson: I don’t think Jays were prepared to manage this many injuries, this early

The Toronto Blue Jays received some good news on the injury front.

Third baseman Cavan Biggio will test out his injured hand prior to today's game against the Kansas City Royals. If all goes well, manager Charlie Montoyo believes he could make his return to the lineup on Sunday.

Biggio, 26, left Thursday's game after he appeared to take a line drive off of his right hand. Biggio is hitting just .171 this season with two home runs and two RBI in 12 games.

Montoyo also said that outfielder George Springer will start taking live batting practice in the coming days and that he has been doing running drills. Springer has yet to make his Blue Jays' debut after incurring oblique and quad injuries. There is still no timetable for Springer's return.

The 31-year-old appeared in 10 spring games before injuring his quad, hitting .240 with one home run and two RBI.

He signed a six-year, $150 million deal in the off-season to join Toronto after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros.