Jays P Anderson to miss at least one start

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chase Anderson will miss at least one start, manager Charlie Montoyo said on Sunday.

Montoyo says Chase Anderson (oblique) is continuing to long toss and progressing.

He’ll miss at least one start still.



Lourdes Gurriel (left side) is also feeling better and might take live BP tomorrow.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 19, 2020

The righty is continuing to do long toss and is progressing towards a return.

Anderson, 32, came to the Blue Jays in an off-season trade with the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor leaguer Chad Spanberger.

Anderson began his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks but has spent the last four seasons in Milwaukee. He has a career earned run average of 3.94 in 166 appearances spread out over six seasons.

Montoyo adds that Lourdes Gurriel (left side) is also feeling better and might take live batting practice on Monday.

The MLB season is scheduled to begin on July 23 with the Blue Jays opening their campaign the following day against the Rays in Tampa Bay.