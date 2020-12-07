Atkins: It was not fun for Vladdy to struggle defensively

The Toronto Blue Jays have clamed right-handed pitcher Anthony Castro off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.

#BlueJays waiver claim Anthony Castro is a 25-year-old right-hander who made his debut this year with Detroit, throwing one inning.

SP for most of his career until he started transition to pen in AA in 2019.

Three-pitch mix for the 6-2, 182-pounder: 92-mph fourseam, curve, change — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) December 7, 2020

The 25-year-old Castro has one game of MLB experience under his belt, allowing a home run and two earned runs over a single inning this past season for the Tigers.

TSN's Scott Mitchell notes that Castro transitioned from a starting pitcher to a reliever in Double-A in 2019. He throws a 92mph fastball, curveball and changeup, says Mitchell.

The native of Caracas, Venezuela had been apart of Detroit's organization since 2012.