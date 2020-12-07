13m ago
Blue Jays claim RHP Castro off waivers
The Toronto Blue Jays have clamed right-handed pitcher Anthony Castro off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.
TSN.ca Staff
The 25-year-old Castro has one game of MLB experience under his belt, allowing a home run and two earned runs over a single inning this past season for the Tigers.
TSN's Scott Mitchell notes that Castro transitioned from a starting pitcher to a reliever in Double-A in 2019. He throws a 92mph fastball, curveball and changeup, says Mitchell.
The native of Caracas, Venezuela had been apart of Detroit's organization since 2012.