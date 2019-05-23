11h ago
Blue Jays claim lefty reliever Rosscup
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup off waivers from the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Thursday.
Rosscup, 30, has made 19 appearances in relief for the Mariners so far this season, pitching to an earned run average of 3.21 over 14.0 innings.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Jays have designated righty Jimmy Cordero for assignment after just one game. Cordero was recently claimed off waivers from the Washington Nationals.
The Jays begin a three-game set with the San Diego Padres starting Friday night.