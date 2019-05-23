The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup off waivers from the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Thursday.

One day after making his Jays debut, Jimmy Cordero has been DFA’d.

Expect many more of these types of moves this summer as they try to piece together 112 games of bullpen innings. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 23, 2019

Rosscup, 30, has made 19 appearances in relief for the Mariners so far this season, pitching to an earned run average of 3.21 over 14.0 innings.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Jays have designated righty Jimmy Cordero for assignment after just one game. Cordero was recently claimed off waivers from the Washington Nationals.

The Jays begin a three-game set with the San Diego Padres starting Friday night.