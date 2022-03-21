Blue Jays hold Tigers to just two hits in Grapefruit League win

LAKELAND, Fla. — Nate Pearson picked up the win on the mound as the Toronto Blue Jays improved to 3-1 in Grapefruit League play with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Pearson, a six-foot-six right-hander, struck out four Detroit batters in two innings of work, after replacing starter Alek Manoah in the third inning.

Collectively, the Blue Jays pitching staff held the Tigers (1-2) to just two hits.

Designated hitter Greg Bird powered the Toronto offence with a 2-for-2 performance at the plate. He also drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning that scored Santiago Espinal and gave the Jays a 2-1 lead.

Earlier in the inning, Espinal had tied the game with an RBI-single that brought home Nathan Lukes.

Toronto added to its lead in the top of the ninth inning when Will Robertson scored on a passed ball.

Reliever Jeremy Beasley struck out four Tigers over three innings to earn the save.

The Blue Jays host the New York Yankees (1-2) on Tuesday at Dunedin Stadium.

The Yankees scored a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies (1-2) on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.