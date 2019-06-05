A familiar name is joining the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

The team drafted Braden Halladay - the son of late franchise legend Roy Halladay - in the 32 round of the 2019 MLB draft.

Halladay, 17, is committed to Penn State in the fall.

A right-handed pitcher, Halladay was 3-1 with a 4.06 earned run average and 37 strikeouts in 31.0 innings of work during his senior year at Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, FL.

The elder Halladay spent 12 years with the Jays from 1998 to 2009 where he was a five-time All-Star and won the 2008 American League Cy Young Award.

Halladay was killed in a plane crash on November 7, 2017.

Roy Halladay will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY this summer.