Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters after Sunday's series-finale with the Atlanta Braves that George Springer was removed from the game due to leg fatigue.

"We’re going to be careful with him, so we took him out. It was the best thing for him today," Montoyo said.

Infielder Joe Panik pinch hit for Springer in the sixth inning. Toronto would go on to win 7-2 to complete a three-game sweep.

Springer grounded out in the first inning of Saturday night's game and appeared to clutch at his leg near the end of his sprint down the first base line. However, he remained in the game and hit two home runs, helping the Jays beat the Braves 6-5 in extra innings.

Sunday was Springer's fourth game back since missing roughly the first month of the season. He was sidelined by a Grade 2 oblique strain late in spring training and injured his quad while rehabbing the oblique injury.

Springer was hitting .250 with two home runs and three RBI in three games with the team heading into Sunday's game and was 0-for-3 prior to exiting.

The 31-year-old signed a six-year, $150 million deal with Toronto in the off-season.