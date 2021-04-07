Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer felt tightness in his right quad Tuesday while running the bases and went for an MRI, tweets TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Oblique feels fine. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 7, 2021

Springer went for an MRI and the team is still gathering information. Manager Charlie Montoyo added that Springer's oblique injury felt fine.

He is eligible to come off the injured list on April 8 and was trending in that direction before the quad setback, although the team has not yet announced if he will miss additional time.

Springer signed a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays in the off-season and has yet to make his regular season debut.

Toronto will wrap up its series in Texas Wednesday afternoon with Hyun-Jin Ryu making his second start of the season. They will then open the season in Dunedin against the Los Angeles Angels beginning on Thursday.