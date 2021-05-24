Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Monday that injured outfielder George Springer is improving but is still without a timeline on when he may begin a rehab assignment.

Montoyo added that Springer will travel with the team as they go on the road Tuesday, first to New York and then to Cleveland before heading to Sahlen Field to begin the Buffalo portion of their 2021 schedule.

Springer has been out of the lineup since May 2 and has only played in four games with the team this season as he continues to battle a quad injury.

In those four games, Springer is hitting .200 with two home runs, three RBI and an .894 OPS.

The 31-year-old outfielder was signed to a six-year, $150 million deal by Toronto this off-season.