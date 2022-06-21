52m ago
Jays' Springer exits Tuesday's game with right elbow discomfort
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning with right elbow discomfort, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Cavan Biggio pinch hit for Springer, who was batting in the leadoff spot as the designated hitter.
Springer finished the game 0-for-3 with three strikeouts.
The 32-year-old has appeared in 40 games this season for the Blue Jays and has a .260 batting average with 13 homers and 34 RBIs.