The Toronto Blue Jays have definite interest in Japanese first baseman/left fielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo when he's posted, according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

There’s definite #BlueJays interest in 1B/LF Yoshitomo Tsutsugo when he’s posted, but that market is pretty murky right now to say the least. Age-wise, the soon-to-be 28-year-old lefty slugger is a fit. Probably wouldn’t view them as a favourite right now, though. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) November 4, 2019

Despite their interest in Tsutsugo, Mitchell reports that the Blue Jays are not the favourite to land him as the market for the slugger is currently unclear. Mitchell does, however, believe that Tsutsugo would be a fit for Toronto.

The 28-year-old Tsutsugo recorded 29 home runs and 79 RBIs while batting .272 across 131 games last season with Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Japanese Central League. He has recorded 205 home runs, 615 RBIs and a career batting average of .284 over his 978 total games with the club.