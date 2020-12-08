2h ago
Blue Jays have interest in star Korean INF Kim
The Toronto Blue Jays have interest in recently posted star Korean infielder Ha-Seong Kim, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
TSN.ca Staff
Mitchell: Blue Jays are aiming to add a star player this winter
The Toronto Blue Jays have interest in recently posted star Korean infielder Ha-Seong Kim, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
However, Mitchell wonders if the 25-year-old is a "top target" for Toronto or a contingency plan in case they can't sign players on the top of their list.
Kim has spent his entire seven-year pro career in the Korean Baseball Organization and had a career season in 2020 with the Kiwoom Heroes in Seoul, hitting .306 with 30 home runs and 109 RBIs over 138 games. He also had an on-base percentage of .397 and a .523 slugging percentage. Kim, who can play second base, third base and shortstop, has a career .294 average with 133 homers and 575 RBIs over 891 games in Korea.
It also appears, Blue Jays ace Hyun-jin Ryu recently had dinner with Kim, saying he'd be “happy to play on a same team with Kim.”
MLB teams have the ability to sign Kim until Jan. 1.
Kim was No. 8 on TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents list.