1h ago
Jays P Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, will miss remainder of season
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu will undergo elbow surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, general manager Ross Atkins said on Tuesday. Ryu will either undergo a full Tommy John surgery or a partial revision, however, the club is unsure of which procedure Ryu will need at this time.
TSN's Scott Mitchell adds that a full Tommy John surgery would sideline Ryu for 12-15 months, while a revision would keep Ryu's timeline in the 9-12 month range.
The 35-year-old started six games for the Jays this season, posting a 5.67 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 27.0 innings pitched. In three seasons with the club, Ryu has compiled a 21-12 record with a 4.07 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 34 starts.
In his nine-year career with the Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers he has a 75-45 record with a 3.27 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. He was an All-Star in 2019 with the Dodgers when he finished with an MLB-best 2.32 ERA in 182.2 innings.