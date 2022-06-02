Jays place Ryu on 15-day IL for second time this season

For the second time this season, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu has been placed on the 15-day injured list with left forearm inflammation.

Right-hander Jeremy Beasley has been recalled from Triple-A.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 2, 2022

Ryu left Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox with the injury after allowing four hits, including two home runs, and two earned runs over four innings of work. The Jays recalled right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

The 35-year-old lefty went on the injured list for the first time on April 17 before finally returning to the lineup on May 14.

Ryu has posted a 2-0 record with a 5.33 ERA over six starts this season, his third campaign with the Jays.

This will mark the fourth time Ryu has gone to the IL since signing a four-year, $80 million contract with the organization in 2019.