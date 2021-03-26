1h ago
Jays inform Panik he's on 40-man roster
The Toronto Blue Jays have informed infielder Joe Panik that he has made the team's opening day roster, though he won't be officially added to the 40-man roster until next week. Panik had an opt out on Thursday after reaching a minor league deal with Toronto in February.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Tigers 3, Blue Jays 3 (10)
Panik played 41 games with the Blue Jays last season, hitting one home run, with seven runs batted in and a .225 batting average.
The 30-year-old played three different positions for the team in in 2020.