 The Toronto Blue Jays have informed infielder Joe Panik that he has made the team's opening day roster, though he won't be officially added to the 40-man roster until next week.

Panik had an opt out on Thursday after reaching a minor league deal with Toronto in February.

Panik played 41 games with the Blue Jays last season, hitting one home run, with seven runs batted in and a .225 batting average. 

The 30-year-old played three different positions for the team in in 2020. 