Jays agree to deals with three more international free agents

The Blue Jays have agreed to deals with three more international free agents, bringing Toronto's total from this off-season to 21.

Right-handers Omar Munoz and Rodolfo Toledano, as well as outfielder Roque Salinas, all from Mexico, joined the Blue Jays' organization on Friday.

Last Saturday, the club kicked off its international spending by agreeing to a $2.25 million deal with catching prospect Luis Meza.

The international signing period runs from Jan. 15 to Dec. 15.