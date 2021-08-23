Montoyo on his message to Jays' players: 'Get back to having fun'

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled outfielder Josh Palacios from Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced on Monday. He will be active for tonight's game against the Chicago White Sox. Lefty Kirby Snead has been optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 OF Josh Palacios recalled from Triple-A



🔹 LHP Kirby Snead optioned to Triple-A



🔹 RHP Elvis Luciano released and is now a free agent pic.twitter.com/y3nGSe400O — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 23, 2021

The 24-year-old Palacios has played 10 games with the Blue Jays this season, hitting .250 with four RBI and seven runs scored.

Snead, 26, has made seven appearances with the Jays this season, posting a 2.53 ERA with seven strikeouts in 7.2 innings out of the bullpen.

The Blue Jays also announced that they have released pitcher Elvis Luciano from the roster. The 21-year-old is now a free agent.

Infielder Cavan Biggio will have his left elbow evaluated after diving for a ball on Friday with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. The 26-year-old Biggio is having a trying 2021 season, hitting just .215 with seven homers and 26 RBIs over 77 games with the Blue Jays. Biggio has dealt with back and necks issues for a good portion of the season.