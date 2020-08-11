Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told reporters on Tuesday that closer Ken Giles will have his injured right forearm/elbow examined on Wednesday.

Part of the procedure includes having an MRI. Atkins said Giles will undergo a significant check-up and "could be throwing soon" if all goes well.

Atkins added that so far, Giles is progressing well.

The right-hander has not pitched since July 26 when he left Toronto's third game of the season in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays with elbow/forearm soreness. Giles looked to be in significant discomfort before leaving the game, missing badly with several offerings and taking longer than usual in between pitches.

The Blue Jays went on to lose that game and fall to 1-2 on the season.

“Any time it’s an elbow soreness there’s concern about it,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said on a call with reporters.

Giles also dealt with elbow inflammation last season around the trade deadline. He received a cortisone shot but an MRI showed no structural damage. It is unclear if Giles' current elbow issues now are related to last summer's.

Injuries aside, Giles has been magnificent when healthy throughout his two-year tenure with the Jays. In 76 appearances, he has an ERA of 2.66 and a WHIP of 1.07 to go along with 38 total saves.

The Blue Jays (5-8) will open a short two-games series Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins (7-3) as they play their first game at Sahlen Field. Lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu will take the ball for Toronto opposed by righty Elieser Hernandez.