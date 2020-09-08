56m ago
Jays' Gurriel Jr. named Player of the Week
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was named the American League Player of the Week on Tuesday. Gurriel Jr. posted a .467 average with two homers, six RBIs, three doubles and a 1.282 OPS to capture the weekly award.
TSN.ca Staff
Must See: Jansen caps off Blue Jays' 10-run 6th with grand slam
The 26-year-old’s huge week has helped the Blue Jays move past the New York Yankees into second place in the AL East with a 23-18 record.
The Jays are currently the fifth seed in the American League playoff race.