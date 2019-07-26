Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says that left-hander Thomas Pannone will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make a start on Monday against the Kansas City Royals.

Pannone's arrival would mean that Marcus Stroman's scheduled start would be bumped back until Tuesday, but there is a high likelihood that the 28-year-old Stroman will be dealt ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline.

The 25-year-old Pannone has made three starts this season for the Jays, going 0-3 with an earned run average of 12.00 and a WHIP of 2.357 over 9.1 innings pitched.

The Jays are set to open a three-game set at the Rogers Centre on Friday night with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Wednesday's trade deadline is set for 4pm et/1pm pt.