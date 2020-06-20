The Toronto Blue Jays may have to play their regular season games at Tropicana Field, sharing the ballpark with the Tampa Bay Rays if the MLB season starts, TSN's Scott Mitchell confirmed.

This is one of the options Ross Atkins outlined last week when I asked.

They’re holding out hope for Toronto, but Atkins said “we know we can play in Dunedin.”

Trop seen as a last resort if some logistical issues can’t be worked out. https://t.co/UfRNn6Dp4Z — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 20, 2020

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the Jays may have to play at Tropicana Field Saturday, adding they may be the lone exception to have their spring training away from home because of Canadian travel restrictions.

Mitchell reported playing in another team's ballpark was one of the options Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins outlined last week, but that the Jays are holding out hope to be able to play in Toronto.

"The options are either playing in Florida (Dunedin), playing in another major-league stadium, or playing in a minor-league facility," he said. "There could be other alternatives. Those are the ones that we have considered."

Mitchell added Tropicana Field is seen as a last resort if some logistical issues can't be worked out.

