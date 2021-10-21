A Toronto Blue Jays trio is up for hardware at the 2021 Players Choice Awards.

The MLBPA announced on Monday that first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was one of three finalists for the Player of the Year Award, while second baseman Marcus Semien is a finalist for the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award and starter Robbie Ray will also vie for the American League Outstanding Pitcher Award.

The winners will be revealed on the 6pm et edition of ESPN SportsCenter on Oct. 28.

Guerrero is vying for his award against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. The 22-year-old Guerrero is also a finalist for the AL Outstanding Player Award alongside Ohtani and Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

Semien is up against St. Louis Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller and Los Angeles Dodgers starter Max Scherzer for the award named after the longtime MLBPA executive director.

Ray, considered the frontrunner for the AL Cy Young Award, is one of the three finalists in his category along with New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole and Lance Lynn of the Chicago White Sox.

Etobicoke, Ont. native Joey Votto is one of the finalists for the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award.

--

2021 PLAYERS CHOICE FINALISTS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Bryce Harper (Phillies) and Shohei Ohtani (Angels)

AL OUTSTANDING PLAYER AWARD: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Shohei Ohtani (Angels) and Salvador Perez (Royals)

NL OUTSTANDING PLAYER AWARD: Bryce Harper (Phillies), Austin Riley (Braves), Juan Soto (Nationals) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres)

AL OUTSTANDING PITCHER AWARD: Robbie Ray (Blue Jays), Gerrit Cole (Yankees) and Lance Lynn (White Sox)

NL OUTSTANDING PITCHER AWARD: Corbin Burnes (Brewers), Max Scherzer (Dodgers) and Zack Wheeler (Phillies)

AL OUTSTANDING ROOKIE AWARD: Randy Arozarena (Rays), Adolis Garcia (Rangers) and Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles)

NL OUTSTANDING ROOKIE AWARD: Dylan Carlson (Cardinals), Jonathan India (Reds) and Patrick Wisdom (Cubs)

AL COMEBACK PLAYER AWARD: Mitch Haniger (Mariners), Trey Mancini (Orioles) and Cedric Mullins (Orioles)

NL COMEBACK PLAYER AWARD: Brandon Crawford (Giants), Buster Posey (Giants) and Joey Votto (Reds)

MARVIN MILLER MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD: Andrew Miller (Cardinals), Marcus Semien (Blue Jays) and Max Scherzer (Dodgers)