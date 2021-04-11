Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said veteran pitcher Tanner Roark has been moved to the bullpen in a move that could be permanent, per TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

Charlie Montoyo’s #BlueJays rotation for series vs. Yanks: Robbie Ray starts Monday, followed by Ryu and Stripling.



Tanner Roark is now in the bullpen. Maybe permanently.



Montoyo also said Springer has recovered from oblique injury, now just quad. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 11, 2021

The 34-year-old Roark lasted three innings in his lone start this season, giving up six hits (three home runs) and five earned runs.

Roark started 11 games for the Blue Jays last season, finishing with a 6.80 earned run average.

Montoyo also revealed the Jays rotation against the New York Yankees, with Robbie Ray starting Monday followed by Hyun Jin Ryu and Ross Stripling.

Montoyo also said outfielder George Springer has recovered from his oblique injury and is now just working through his quad injury.

More details to come.