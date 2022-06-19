Toronto Blue Jays' right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson was forced to leave his AAA start after just two pitches with right shoulder discomfort, as per Blue Jays PR.

As per TSN Baseball Insider Scott Mitchell, the Blue Jays plan to reevaluate Pearson over the next few days.

Pearson was diagnosed with mono in April, which pushed back his season debut to May 26th when he made his first rehab start.

In four minor league games this season, he pitched 7.2 innings and has an earned run average of 3.52.

The 2017 first-round draft pick has long excited Blue Jays fans, but injuries have repeatedly slowed his progress.

He has pitched in 17 career games at the major league level, including five starts with a 5.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 33 innings.

