The Toronto Blue Jays have non-tendered infielder Travis Shaw and right-handed pitcher A.J. Cole, the team announced on Wednesday.

Shaw had a .239 batting average in 50 games with Toronto in 2020.

Cole posted a 3-0 record with a 3.09 earned runs average and a 1.2 WHIP in 24 games.

All other unsigned players on the team's 40-man roster have been tendered a contract fro 2021.