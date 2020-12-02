29m ago
Blue Jays non-tender INF Shaw, P Cole
The Toronto Blue Jays have non-tendered infielder Travis Shaw and right-handed pitcher A.J. Cole, the team announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Shaw had a .239 batting average in 50 games with Toronto in 2020.
Cole posted a 3-0 record with a 3.09 earned runs average and a 1.2 WHIP in 24 games.
All other unsigned players on the team's 40-man roster have been tendered a contract fro 2021.