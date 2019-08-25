The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned pitchers Justin Shafer and Brock Stewart to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and designated Nick Kingham for assignment, the team announced on Sunday.

ROSTER MOVES:



We've reinstated RHPs Clay Buchholz (60-day IL) and Ken Giles (Paternity List) to our active roster and optioned RHPs Brock Stewart and Justin Shafer to the @BuffaloBisons.



To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Nick Kingham has been DFA'd. pic.twitter.com/pXjvZ7VbOw — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 25, 2019

The moves allow the Jays to activate Clay Buchholz from the injured list to make Sunday’s start against the Seattle Mariners and re-add closer Ken Giles to the roster from the paternity list.

Buchholz last pitched for the Blue Jays on May 5, he has been on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder injury. The 35-year-old has an 0-2 record with a 6.57 ERA in five starts with the Jays.

Kingham posted a 3-1 record with a 3.00 ERA in 11 games out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays. He also has 14 strikeouts and eight walks in 21.0 innings.

The 27-year-old is in his first season with the team and has also appeared with the Pittsburgh Pirates.