Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson, who was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, has a mild right shoulder impingement and will not be able to make his next scheduled start for the Bisons.

Pearson reported the injury on Thursday. The pitcher was, however, able to long toss.

Pearson, who started this season on the injured list with a right adductor strain, has only made one start for the Blue Jays. In his lone start, he allowed three runs on four hits and five walks over 2 1/3 innings in a loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday.

The 24-year-old right-hander made his major league debut for the Blue Jays last July.